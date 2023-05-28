Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV

Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream

Aston Villa vs Brighton is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use our No.1-rated VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton just below.

Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream: match preview

Aston Villa entertain Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season as they look to secure European football for the first time in 12 years – while the visitors will be riding high having done so for the first time in their history.

Victory for Villa will secure seventh spot and a place in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League – although defeat won’t cost them if Tottenham and Brentford also lose, to Leeds and Manchester City respectively. Clinching European qualification would round of a superb recovery for the hosts – who looked dead and buried prior to Unai Emery’s appointment just before the World Cup. Under the shrewd Spaniard, Villa have taken 46 points from a possible 72 – with the latest of those coming by virtue of a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool last Saturday.

Brighton, meanwhile, made absolutely mathematically sure of sixth place and Europa League qualification by holding newly crowned champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at home on Wednesday night (although the Seagulls’ goal difference is so superior to Villa’s that there was never any real doubt). Roberto De Zerbi has steered the visitors to the highest league finish in their history – but he’ll no doubt want his side to cap the campaign on a high note by avenging Villa’s 2-1 win in November’s reverse fixture.

Aston Villa vs Brighton kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EDT at Villa Park on Sunday 28th May. Make sure you know how to watch an Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream from anywhere.

USA: Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Brighton on Peacock TV, which is live streaming every Premier League game this weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Aston Villa vs Brighton

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Aston Villa vs Brighton in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream!

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Brighton in the UK?

Sadly, Aston Villa vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with live commentary from talkSPORT.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast every single Premier League fixture in Canada, which of course includes Aston Villa vs Brighton. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Watch all Premier League games

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Aston Villa vs Brighton, as well as every other 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Aston Villa vs Brighton | Watch EPL for AU$25/month

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time

Global Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (EDT/PDT): 11.30am / 8.30am

11.30am / 8.30am Australia: 1.30am (Monday)

1.30am (Monday) New Zealand: 3.30am (Monday)

All times 4.30pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Sunday 28th May

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs West Ham United

Manchester United vs Fulham

Southampton vs Liverpool