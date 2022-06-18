Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr live stream and how to watch the world light-heavyweight unification fight for free

Three of the four world light-heavyweight belts are on the line on Saturday night as Artur Beterbiev puts his WBC and IBF straps against WBO champion Joe Smith Jr at the world-famous Madison Square Garden. Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) is the knockout artist, while Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) has the pedigree of more famous names on his CV and has the home crowd with him in what promises to be a fascinating clash of styles.

Ring walks are expected at approximately 11 pm ET / 4 am BST (Sunday morning). The fight is available on standard cable and satellite channels in the US, UK and Australia, including a free streaming option. Make sure you know how to get a Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live stream from wherever you are.

Artur Beterbiev is a contender for one of the biggest knockout artists in world boxing today. The 37-year-old Russian, who now lives in Canada, has stopped every one of his 17 opponents so far in an impressive professional career in which he has held a version of the world title since 2014. A brilliant amateur who fought at the 2008 Olympics – losing controversially to home favourite and eventual gold medallist Zhang Xiaoping – Beterbiev has evolved his front-foot pressure style into an aggressive one-punch philosophy which is yet to miss its mark.

Joe Smith Jr may be the big underdog coming into the fight, but the Long Island native will certainly have the benefit of the home turf in his back pocked as he looks to add Beterbiev's WBC and IBF belts to his own WBO strap he picked up in a controversial April 2020 decision against Maxim Vlasov.

The Irish Bomber packs a strong right hand, one which was good enough to defeat former two-weight world champion Bernard Hopkins earlier in his career. He hasn't quite managed to live with the elite, however, and lost to Dmitry Bivol in March 2019.

The fight takes place over 12 rounds in the light-heavyweight division at the world-famous Madison Square Garden, New York, United States. Boxing fans will be treated to a packed card featuring two-time Olympic gold medallist Cuban Robeisy Ramirez vs Abraham Nova over 10 rounds in the featherweight, plus a handful of local up-and-coming prospects as yet awaiting opponents including Bruce Carrington and Jahi Tucker.

Fans in the US can enjoy the fight on Saturday night (Sunday morning in the UK and Australia). Make sure you know how to watch a Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live stream from where you are.

AUS: Watch a Beterbiev vs Smith Jr FREE live stream

Those in Australia can watch Beterbiev vs Smith for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. ESPN is the rights holder for the the big fight in Australia and you can tune into ESPN on the Kayo Sports platform. Ring walks will be at approximately 2pm AEST on Sunday afternoon.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr Kayo Sports 14-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports is the home of cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Championship playoffs through BeIn.

US: Watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr free live stream

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr is available in the States on cable channel ESPN. You can also watch via ESPN+, and even catch a free live stream of the fight through cable-cutting service Hulu Live thanks to the 7-day free trial of Hulu Live.

Other US options for watching Beterbiev vs Smith Jr are on Sling ($35 per month) and FuboTV ($69.99/month).

Watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live stream in UK

Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this fight and many more in top quality.

Even without a Sky subscription, fans can stream the amazing sport that Sky Sports have to offer with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34).

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr full card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr – 12 rounds, WBC, IBF, WHO world light-heavyweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova– 10 rounds, featherweight

Bruce Carrington vs. TBA – 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs TBA – 6 rounds, welterweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA – 6 rounds, middleweight

Kurt Walker vs TBA – 4 rounds, featherweight

Kieran Molloy vs TBA – 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs Asinia Byfield – 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon – 6 rounds, super welterweight