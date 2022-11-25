Argentina vs Mexico live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Two-time World Cup winner Argentina take on Mexico this Saturday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Pre-tournament favourites Argentina need to recover from their shock loss on Tuesday. Mexico will need to look a little more lively to keep hopes of qualification alive. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Argentina vs Mexico live stream Dates: Saturday 26th November Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Argentina's loss may well have spurred on World Cup hopefuls Mexico, and leaves Mexico coach, Argentine Gerardo Martino, as possible architect of his home nation's downfall. In search of some proper cutting edge, Martino may start with striker Raul Jimenez after the Wolves man made a second-half appearance against Poland, even though he didn't exactly tear it up in his 31-minute cameo.

Other than a seriously dented ego, Argentina have no serious or new injury concerns ahead of the fixture. There will have been plenty of looking around the dressing room and more than one autopsy of Tuesday's game to make sure that it doesn't happen again. One can't image that Lionel Messi would be anything less than fuming if his last World Cup ended at the group stage.

Be sure to catch the Group C match at 7pm GMT/ 2pm EST on Saturday, taking place at the 88,966-seat Lusail Stadium in Doha. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream for free on ITV1. It's also available to watch free on ITVX (opens in new tab).

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Argentina vs Mexico live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Argentina vs Mexico live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Argentina vs Mexico live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Argentina vs Mexico live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Argentina vs Mexico

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Argentina vs Mexico live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Argentina vs Mexico live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Argentina vs Mexico live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Argentina vs Mexico

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Argentina vs Mexico in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game. The match will kick-off at 6am AEDT on Sunday 27th November.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Argentina vs Mexico live stream kick-off times

Global Argentina vs Mexico kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EST/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Sunday)

6am (Sunday) New Zealand: 8am (Sunday)

8am (Sunday) India: 12.30am (Sunday)

12.30am (Sunday) Argentina: 4pm

4pm Mexico: 1pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 1-2

Group C: Mexico vs Poland 0-0

Saturday 26th November

Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Doha; 1pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen; 7pm)

Wednesday 30th November

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen; 7pm)