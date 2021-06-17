2021 US Open live stream: how to watch the PGA golf at Torrey Pines online and on TV

Want to watch a 2021 US Open live stream from anywhere in the world? This handy guide explains how to watch the third annual major – the toughest test in golf – live online, on your mobile and from anywhere. The 2021 US Open will see defending champion Bryson DeChambeau battle it out with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson at Torrey Pines. Make sure you know how to watch a 2021 US Open live stream wherever you are.

2021 US Open live stream Date: 17th – 20th June 2021 Venue: Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California, USA US stream: Peacock ($5/month)| USOpen.com Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Now (Sky Sports Golf)

The 121st US Open Championship will tees off today at 2.45pm BST. And if it's anything like as good as 2008, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win his third US Open and 14th major title, we're in for a treat.

Jon Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after being told on live TV that he had Covid-19, has been given the all clear. He starts on the back nine with former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Bryson DeChambeau, opened up a six-shot lead to win his first major at last year's US Open, has struggled to peak at major championships this year. The American pro is also feuding with Brooks Koepka, and the two have been kept apart in the opening two rounds of the US Open.

"I think it's fun," said DeChambeau. "There's a point where it's great banter. I personally love it. I think that, as time goes on, I hope on the weekend we can play against each other and compete. I think it would be fun and would be great for the game."

Six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickleson, who became the oldest major winner at the age of 50 when he won last month's US PGA Championship, is certainly on form. Can the left-hander complete the Grand Slam to round out his glittering career?

And let's not forget Rory McIlory. The Northern Ireland pro and 2011 US Open champ, will tee off alongside 2013 champion Justin Rose and world number one Dustin Johnson at 9.36pm BST on Thursday 17th June.

Follow the steps below to watch a 2021 US Open live stream from wherever you are.

Watch the 2021 US Open golf for just $5 the US

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

The US Open TV rights in the US belong to NBC which will air the live action across NBC and The Golf Channel. You also also stream live coverage of Thursday, Friday and Sunday through Peacock TV. You'll need the Premium subscription, but it's only $5 a month (with ads).

Stuck outside the US this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a US Open live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Another option is to stream NBC live via FuboTV. New users get a free 7-day trial so here's your opportunity to watch the 2021 US Open without paying a dime!

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Blue package, which includes NBC and an add-on for the Golf Channel. Get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch the US Open on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including the US Open on NBC and the Golf Channel, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch the 2021 US Open from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 US Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.View Deal

Watch the 2021 US Open live stream in the UK

(Image credit: USGA)

Rights to air the 2021 US Open in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from Torrey Pines will be shown on Sky Sports Golf, available as standard as part of the Sky Sports package. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a US Open live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass Buy now from £5.99/month

Watch the 2021 US Open and the lion's share of the Premier League games. Prices start at £5.99 for the Mobile Pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the US Open with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised sport.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

2021 US Open tee times

Starting on hole one

14:45 Sahith Theegala (US), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Greyson Sigg (US)

14:56 Chris Baker (US), JJ Spaun (US), Fabian Gomez (Arg)

15:07 Patrick Rodgers (US), Robby Shelton (US), Pierceson Coody (US)*

15:18 Russell Henley (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Harris English (US)

15:29 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Shane Lowry (Ire)

15:40 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

15:51 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Webb Simpson (US), Gary Woodland (US)

16:02 Tony Finau (US), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Daniel Berger (US)

16:13 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Kevin Na (US), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

16:24 Jimmy Walker (US), Ian Poulter (Eng), Ryan Palmer (US)

16:35 JT Poston (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Joe Long (Eng)*

16:46 Luis Fernando Barco (Per), Dylan Meyer (US), Matthew Sharpstene (US)*

16:57 Mario Carmona (Mex), Wilson Furr (US), Davis Shore (US)

20:30 Zach Zaback (US), Steve Allan (Aus), Eric Cole (US)

20:41 Hayden Buckley (US), Taylor Montgomery (US), Jordan Smith (Eng)

20:52 Chez Reavie (US), Richard Bland (Eng), Troy Merritt (US)

21:03 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Victor Perez (Fra), Matt Wallace (Eng)

21:14 Tyler Strafaci (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

21:25 Adam Scott (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Spn), Bubba Watson (US)

21:36 Dustin Johnson (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Justin Rose (Eng)

21:47 Matt Jones (Aus), Brendan Steele (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

21:58 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Zach Johnson (US), Lanto Griffin (US)

22:09 Sam Burns (US), Chan Kim (US), Thomas Detry (Bel)

22:20 Ollie Osborne (US)*, Peter Malnati (US), Brian Stuard (US)

22:31 John Huh (US), Johannes Veerman (US), Zack Sucher (US)

22:42 Rick Lamb (US), Michael Johnson (US), Carson Schaake (US)

Starting on hole 10

14:45 Andy Pope (US), Brad Kennedy (Aus), Thomas Aiken (SA)

14:56 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Marcus Armitage (Eng)

15:07 Cameron Young (US), Wilco Nienaber (SA), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

15:18 Matthew Wolff (US), Brian Harman (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

15:29 Justin Thomas (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Brooks Koepka (US)

15:40 Matt Kuchar (US), Kevin Kisner (US), Billy Horschel (US)

15:51 Xander Schauffele (US), Phil Mickelson (US), Max Homa (US)

16:02 Jason Kokrak (US), Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Champ (US)

16:13 Sam Ryder (US), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Paul Barjon (Fra)

16:24 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Martin Laird (Sco), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

16:35 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor), Rafael Cabrera (Spa)

16:46 Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Andrew Kozan (US)*, Akshay Bhatia (US)

16:57 Hayden Springer (US), Jimmy Hervol (US), Roy Cootes (US)

20:30 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Wade Ormsby (Aus), David Coupland (Eng)

20:41 Tom Hoge (US), Bo Hoag (US), Joe Highsmith (US)*

20:52 Erik van Rooyen (SA), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

21:03 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Garrick Higgo (SA), Cole Hammer (US)*

21:14 Lee Westwood (Eng), Stewart Cink (US), Paul Casey (Eng)

21:25 Will Zalatoris (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

21:36 Patrick Reed (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Marc Leishman (Aus)

21:47 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Sung Jae Im (Kor), Patrick Cantlay (US)

21:58 Kevin Streelman (US), Charley Hoffman (US), Branden Grace (SA)

22:09 Brendon Todd (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

22:20 Matthew Southgate (Eng), Matthias Schmid (Ger)*, Wyndham Clark (US)

22:31 Dylan Wu (US), Justin Suh (US), Spencer Ralston (US)*

22:42 Kyle Westmoreland (US), Luis Gagne (Crc), Christopher Crawford (US)

* denotes amateur