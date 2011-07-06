Trending

Xtreamer iXtreamer review

With the Xtreamer iXtreamer you can replay music and movie content straight into your TV from your Apple portable Tested at £160

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Hard work, but rewarding if you’re prepared to put the time in

For

  • Dock and hard-disk option make it flexible
  • comprehensive format support

Against

  • No streaming services of note
  • challenging to use

The iXtreamer is hefty, but that bulk affords it several abilities unique amongst its rivals.

Most obviously, it sports a dock for most Apple portables, even the iPad, and it can use said device to replay music and movie content straight into your TV.

And that’s not the only party trick: the iXtreamer can also be upgraded. A cost-option
wi-fi antenna is available, and there’s a side-mounted bay suitable for an optional hard-disk of up to 3TB capacity.

Couple all that flexibility to the Xtreamer’s great format support and decent performance, and it’s easy to see it finding favour with knowledgeable buyers chasing adaptability.

However, first-timers will find the whole thing quite daunting: the menu structure is dense and the remote denser still (although an iOS app is available).

There’s also next to no embedded content save for Picasa and YouTube, so the iXtreamer could be a little too specialist for more general users.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.xtreamer.net
Brand NameXtreamer
Product TypeNetwork Audio/Video Player
ManufacturerXtreamer LTD
Product LineiXtreamer
Manufacturer Part Number19311
Product NameXtreamer iXtreamer

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • iXtreamer Network Audio/Video Player
  • Power Adapter
  • 1.5M Length HDMI cable
  • Audio & Video Cables
  • Infra-Red Remote Control
  • 2 x "AAA" batteries
  • USB Slave cable
  • Quick start guide
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Network and Communication

Ethernet TechnologyFast Ethernet
EthernetYes

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsAAC
Sound SystemDTS

Management and Protocols

ProtocolsUPnP

Physical Characteristics

Width242 mm
Depth251 mm
Weight Approximate1 kg
Height66 mm
Dimensions66 mm (H): 242 mm (W): 251 mm (D)

Technical Information

Internet StreamingYes

Video

Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsMKV

Image

Image FormatsJPEG

Storage

Hard Drive CapacityNo