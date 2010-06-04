Retro-styling and simple design are the orders of the day here, with two neat, but not overly wide, shelves behind glass doors.
A curved rear makes this ideal for pushing in to a corner and the (rather flimsy) rear cover conceals a handy four-way power block.
Listening to Gorillaz' Stylo there's plenty to like, with the rack showing no signs of hindering a reference quality sound.
The same is true for TV images. This rack comfortably holds its own for the money.
Off the Wall Profile review
This racks got retro styling, and holds its own with both sound and vision. One to watch for the money Tested at £329.00
Our Verdict
It's got cool, retro styling, and more importantly, can hold its own at this price point – one to watch out for
For
- Great styling
- power block included
- reference quality sound
Against
- Slightly flimsy rear cover
Retro-styling and simple design are the orders of the day here, with two neat, but not overly wide, shelves behind glass doors.