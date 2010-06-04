It's got cool, retro styling, and more importantly, can hold its own at this price point – one to watch out for

Retro-styling and simple design are the orders of the day here, with two neat, but not overly wide, shelves behind glass doors.



A curved rear makes this ideal for pushing in to a corner and the (rather flimsy) rear cover conceals a handy four-way power block.



Listening to Gorillaz' Stylo there's plenty to like, with the rack showing no signs of hindering a reference quality sound.



The same is true for TV images. This rack comfortably holds its own for the money.

See all our rack reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter