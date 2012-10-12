The original Revo AXiS wowed us last year – and picked up an Award into the bargain – thanks to its huge feature list, great performance and classy design. The new XS clearly has a lot to live up to…

New for this Revo Axis XS version is an updated design, the ability to stream content via Bluetooth, a side-mounted USB port for charging your device (be it iOS or Android) and a remote (the original’s was an optional extra).

You still get the first Axis’s features too, of course: FM, DAB/DAB+, Last.fm, network streaming, iPod dock and an internet radio tuner. There’s also the obligatory clock-radio functionality.

Revo Axis XS: Sound quality

As with the original, we’ve no complaints with the XS’s sound. Like its predecessor, it’s punchy for its size, keeps a firm hand on midrange and ensures that treble frequencies never become hard or unruly. It’s a mono design, though, so don’t expect a huge soundstage.

The touchscreen interface, meanwhile, is cracking. It’s logical and provides plenty of info.

The XS really is a pleasure to use. Feature-packed and displaying a fine facility with sound, we really can’t recommend it enough.

