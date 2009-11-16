Trending

Panasonic TX-P46G15 review

It's a got a great spec, and there's Freesat here as well, but that doesn't make this Panasonic the best set in town Tested at £1080.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Even if you take Freesat out of the equation, this Panasonic is worth the extra over its TX-P46S10 sibling, but that doesn’t make it the best

For

  • Plasma panel produces a deep, rich picture
  • decent punch and insight
  • simple setup
  • great spec, including Freesat

Against

  • Imperfect motion
  • can be beaten for all-out detail and colour neutrality

The Freesat-toting Panasonic TX-P46G15 commands a £240 premium over its sibling, the similarly sized TX-P46S10.

However, Freesat isn't its only spec-advantage over the 'S10 – it also boasts 600Hz sub-field drive motion, DLNA connectivity, a fourth HDMI input, and, perhaps most crucially, Panasonic's NeoPDP panel.

With all those extras, can the 'G15 justifies its premium? Well, to cut a long story short; yes, it can. The problem is that this TV's greatest threat comes not from within, but from LG in the form of the £840 47LF7700.

Easy set up for a decent picture
The styling of Panasonic's menus are dull, but extremely clear. More importantly, the lack of confusing picture ‘enhancers' means five minutes with a THX Optimizer should be all you need to get the best picture possible.

And a very pleasant picture it is, too. Play X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Blu-ray and the 'G15 produces a picture full of detail and sharply defined edges.

That NeoPDP panel develops blacks that are deeper than those from the 'S10, but it's also punchy and insightful, so although the military base is dark and foreboding, you don't miss out on any of the excitement or gruesome detail of Wolverine's adamantium injection.

Motion smear and judder
The picture isn't perfect, though. Motion, though marginally better than that from cheaper Panasonic models, still smears and judders more than other comparable sets, proving that the big numbers attached to motion processor modes are no guarantee of quality.

And, although some will appreciate the richness and warmth of the 'G15's colours, they're not entirely neutral.

Little to choose between tuners
When it comes to watching ‘proper' telly there's little to choose between the Freesat and Freeview tuners.

Freesat is just a little cleaner, and there's the obvious bonus of high-definition material, but the vibrant, stable pictures of the digital tuner mean Freeview users needn't feel short-changed.

Upscaled DVDs are also very clean and stable, and there's more detail here than on the 'S10, though still less than on the cheaper LG 47LF7700.

It's more than capable, for sure, but this Panasonic's weak sound and lack of extra sparkle mean it falls short of the full five stars.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesG15
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-P46G15
Product ModelTX-P46G15
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTX-P46G15

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand40.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate32 kg
Width with Stand113.2 cm
Weight Approximate29 kg
Height with Stand76.6 cm
Width113.2 cm
Depth9.7 cm
Height72.2 cm
Dimensions72.2 cm (H): 113.2 cm (W): 9.7 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
Screen Size116.8 cm (46")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption400 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption410 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T
Motion Interpolation TechnologyIntelligent Frame Creation Pro
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Enhanced Refresh Rate600 Hz
Analog TunerPAL

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year