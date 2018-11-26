You can still save on Sonos speakers this Cyber Monday

Good news. Pretty much all the Sonos speakers are still on offer this Cyber Monday. The Sonos One led the way, dropping to £165 over the Black Friday weekend, and it's available with a big discount today.

But that's not all. Hunting around we've found offers on a whole host of Sonos products, including the Playbar and Playbase soundbars, as well as the company's new and old smart speakers. Check out all the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals below.

Sonos One £199 £164 at Richer Sounds This is the cheapest Sonos wireless speaker - and now it's even cheaper. Get great sound, multi-room skills, Alexa voice control and access to every streaming service going.View Deal

Sonos Beam TV speaker £399 £349 at Sonos The Beam is the newest speaker from Sonos and the first to add an HDMI connection. This means it's ideal for boosting the sound from your TV, while also giving you all the familiar Sonos features. Voice control is here, too. View Deal

Sonos Play:5 £499 £399 at John Lewis The biggest Sonos speaker, the Play:5 will fill your room with powerful sound. Some new rivals might beat it on pure sound quality, but as an addition to a Sonos system, it's still a good option.View Deal