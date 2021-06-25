You can still make big savings on the Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM3 wireless headphones

If you thought Prime Day was the end of the savings, think again. You can still save on some of our favourite products and that includes the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Are you back on the train to work and looking for a way to take the edge off those early starts? Or maybe you're just working from home but looking for a sonic upgrade? Well, you're in luck: the best-in-class Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to just £266 at Amazon.

This is as cheap as we've seen them since they launched, which means unless you're willing to wait until the end of year and the Black Friday sales, you're unlikely to see a significantly lower price.

Want something even cheaper? You could always go for the predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, which are down from £330 to just £195. Bargain.

Sony wireless headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £266 (save £84) at Amazon

Sony’s premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver a sonic masterclass. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.View Deal

The five-star WH-1000XM4 are not only Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones, they're the best the brand has ever made.

With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4s are hard to beat – especially at this price.

The XM4 also introduce useful features such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive hike in sound quality over the XM3. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but there are also big improvements across the board. That's partly down to Sony's brand new sound processor, the DSEE Extreme engine, which upscales compressed music to near hi-res audio quality with the help of artificial intelligence.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, the discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 can't be ignored. Even if the WH-1000XM3 are perhaps even more tempting...

