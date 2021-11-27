You can buy a 70-inch 4K Roku TV for just $398 this Black Friday weekend

Sometimes bigger is better, and if you want to go really big this Black Friday, then look no further than this 70-inch Onn 4K TV.

The good news? The price tag is the only small thing about it, with the Walmart Black Friday sale dropping the price to just $398.

This is an Ultra HD LED TV with HDR support, plus the Roku Smart TV platform, wireless connectivity, three HDMI connections and a headphone port.

You can stream Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, Showtime, ESPN and more. Oh and dd we mention it's big?!