Xbox Series X stock will be scarce until June, warns Microsoft

Microsoft has admitted the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles could be in short supply until June 2021 or later.

The company's head of investor relations, Mike Spencer, told The New York Times that Microsoft company "sold every Xbox unit it had last quarter," adding that supply is "likely to be constrained at least through June."

It's frustrating news for gamers who have been battling bots and scalpers in hopes of getting their hands on the firm's 4K-capable consoles (here's where to find the new Xbox, if you're struggling).

So what's causing the big Xbox shortage? Well, chips. Or rather, a lack of them. According to the CEO of chipmaker AMD, which makes the brains behind both the Series X and PS5, shortages of AMD processors could last well into this year (via CRN).

Back in November, Xbox's chief financial officer Tim Stuart admitted that supply shortages would continue through April 2021, and with many of us spending more time at home, he noted that "gaming is just exploding".

Both Sony and Microsoft promised to ramp up production in 2021, but today's admission seems to confirm that Xbox and PS5 stock issues are set to continue for several months at the very least.

Despite the shortages, Microsoft's coffers are said to be bursting. According to Spencer, the company "topped $5billion in gaming revenue for the first time". The surge in sales is partly down to the success of Microsoft’s Netflix-style subscription, Game Pass, which provides access to 100+ games for £10.99 / $10.99 per month (here's how to get a trial for just £1 /$1).

