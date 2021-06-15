Wireless headphones deal: $50 off Sony WH-CH710N ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones don't have to cost the earth. Take this fantastic deal on the 2020 Sony WH-CH710N – they're now just $148 at Crutchfield, Amazon and Best Buy down from their usual price of $198. That's an impressive saving of $50 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Sony WH-CH710N $199.99 $148 at Amazon

A great price for a pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones. Amazon and Crutchfield only offer the black model, but Best Buy has the gray one in stock too. Battery life tops out at an impressive 35 hours, and sound quality should be good for the money based on our dealings with their predecessors.View Deal

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we have reviewed their predecessors, the very similar Sony WH-CH700N and we liked them very much, awarding them four out of five stars.

They're more affordable than Sony's more premium WH-1000XM4, but they still put in a detailed, musical performance. And the WH-CH710N should be an upgrade on the 700N.

They boast Sony's noise-cancelling technology that automatically adjusts itself based on how noisy your surroundings are. There's also a new Ambient Sound pass-through mode that lets in the noise of your surroundings so you can handily hear, say, traffic noise or train announcements.

Battery life is a very impressive 35 hours, an hour of which can be replenished with a 10-minute charge. There's also NFC for quick wireless pairing with Android smartphones and a button for launching your phone's voice assistant.

Sony seems to have largely stuck with a tried and tested formula here, so it's a pair we'd consider auditioning, especially at this price.

But the best news? It's not the only Sony headphones deal around right now. Check out this little lot.

Sony IER-Z1R Signature Series $1998 $1698 at Crutchfield

This is a serious discount on a serious pair of audiophile headphones. You get no fewer than 13 different pairs of ear tips to attach to the hybrid driver system employed by these buds. They come with 4.4mm balanced and normal 3.5mm headphone cables do they're compatible with a wide range of kit. As long as you've got a suitable source, this $300 discount is worth investigating further.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $273.99 at Walmart

Sony's over-ears are some of the best wireless models we've tested. The XM4 deliver a true sonic masterclass with a dynamic, detail-rich sound, and sensational sense of timing. They're also lightweight, comfortable enough to wear for hours, and have plenty of smart skills at their disposal. And with over $76 off, they're not to be missed.

