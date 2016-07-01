Following the recent launch of the Brilliant Rose colour, KEF has announced four new “Launch Edition” finishes for the Muo wireless speaker. The finishes, which have a gradient effect rather than one solid colour, are Ocean (blue to green), Orchid (purple to pink), Meadow (green to yellow) and sunrise (pink to orange).

Only 300 of the Launch Edition colour speakers are available now, priced £350, from select stores worldwide.

Sky Go no longer supported on iOS 7

If you have an iPhone, iPad or iPod running iOS 7 and use Sky Go, we’ve got some bad news. Sky has reported it will be dropping support for the operating system. If you want to continue using your iDevice to stream Sky content, you’ll either have to upgrade to iOS 8 or higher, or use a different device.

Leema Acoustics cables

Welsh audio brand Leema Acoustics has introduced a range of analogue and digital cables designed to complement its hi-fi components.

Speaker cables are made up of the Reference 1 entry-level cable (pictured) made from silver-plated, high-purity copper housed in a blue expanding mesh. The Reference 2 is made from flexible, silver-plated, ultra-pure copper and claims to offer “transparency, midrange finesse, great bass and superb definition”.

Other cables include the Reference 1 and Reference 2 interconnects, which comprise analogue cables with RCA (Reference 2 cable pictured) and XLR terminations and RCA, Toslink and USB digital cables.

For more information, visit Leema’s website.

Scansonic Bluetooth speakers

The M-5 BTL standmount and M-9 BTL floorstander

Danish speaker brand Scansonic has entered the Bluetooth speaker market with its new M BTL series. The range comprises one standmount and two floorstanding models, all with wired analogue and digital connections as well as wireless aptX Bluetooth.

One speaker within each pair plays host to a built-in class A-B amplifier: 50W in the 2-way M-5 BTL standmount, 60W in the 2.5-way M-6 BTL floorstander and 80W in the 3-way M-9 BTL floorstander.

All three models use the same ribbon planar tweeter found in the MB series, and this is coupled with a paper-polypropylene 4.5in mid/bass driver cone. The M-5 has one of these drivers, while the floorstanders have two. The M-9 BTL also benefits from a 20cm side-mounted bass driver. The M BTL series speakers are available now for for £600, £1200 and £1800.