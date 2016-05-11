Samsung’s 2016 range of SUHD TVs is now available to buy in the UK. The new models feature Quantum dot display technology and represent the largest selection of Ultra HD Premium certified screens in the UK.

The 2016 SUHD line up comprises six ranges: the flagship KS9800, KS9500, KS9000, KS8000, KS7500 and the KS7000, which is the first of the series we’ve been able to review this year.

MORE: Samsung unveils 2016 SUHD Quantum dot TV lineup

Clearaudio's tangential tonearm

Clearaudio has announced a new tangential tonearm in the form of the TT5. Clearaudio says this will provide greater fidelity with music playback, as it is better at reading the song information in the record grooves. When a record is cut, the cutter diamond maintains a consistent 90 degree angle, the cartridge on a tangential tonearm remains parallel to the record during playback and so can “follow the exact same path”.

The TT5 is available now for £1750. An optional swing base, which allows the entire arm assembly to be swung out of the way when changing records, is available for £250.

See all our Clearaudio news and reviews

KEF Muo makeover

KEF’s Award-winning Muo Bluetooth speaker is now available in a limited edition “Brilliant Rose” colour finish (read pink). KEF has also released a leather case for the Muo speaker that wraps fully around it.

The Brilliant Rose version of the Muo is available now and comes with the leather case as standard. Owners of the other colour finishes can buy a case for £40.

MORE: KEF Muo review

Spotify's new video content

Spotify announced in January of this year that it will be producing video content for its music streaming service, and this week brings us the news that the company will be rolling out 12 new shows. Each show will relate to music and pop culture, with each episode lasting around 15 minutes.

Videos will be available for both free and paid users on iOS and Android in the US, UK, Germany and Sweden when they land later this year. Tom Calderone, Spotify’s content partnerships chief said: “Music will always be most important, but we have to figure out a second act, and I think it will come out of video. The idea is to make sure users know they can come here for something other than playlists.”

Source: Bloomberg

Tangent hi-fi starter system

Tangent’s new system comprises the company’s Ampster BT amplifier and X4 bookshelf speakers and is described as the ideal starter system for students or music lovers who don't own CDs. The Ampster BT is a compact amplifier with a number of connections, including Bluetooth 4.0, digital optical, so you can connect it to your TV to boost the sound, analogue RCA and auxiliary inputs alongside a subwoofer output. The BT delivers 100 watts of power and comes supplied with a remote control for switching between sources.

The X4 speakers meanwhile are available in black or white finishes and feature a 25mm soft fabric dome, wide dispersion tweeter and an 11cm paper cone long throw mid/bass driver. The whole package is available now for £300.