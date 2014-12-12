There's the Technics Reference Class R1 series starting at £6500, and the Premium Class C700 series from £850, which is what we're looking at here.

The project to resurrect Technics has been overseen by Michiko Ogawa, a former Technics engineer and renowned Japanese jazz pianist.

We’ve got our hands on the SU-C700 stereo amplifier, the £1250 amp that joins with the ST-C700 network player (£850), the SB-C700 speakers (£1200) and SL-C700 CD player (price tbc) in the company’s new Premium range.

With a striking design, it stands out from many of its competitors on the market, but what else is there to know about it? Take a look at our unboxing and first-look video below to find out.

Our first reviews of the Technics SU-C700 amplifier and SB-C700 speakers will be published in the February 2015 issue of What Hi-Fi?, on sale from January 14th.

