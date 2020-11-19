Walmart will release more PS5 and Xbox Series X stock today

Wondering where to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X? You're not the only one. Both consoles have been in short supply since their launch last week. But Walmart is getting more stock today!

The retailer will have more consoles at 3PM ET. That includes the standard PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Supply is online only, so you won't be able to buy in-store, so you'll need to be quick!

The new Xbox consoles launched in the US last Tuesday, while the PS5 followed two days later. All have been out of stock at all major retailers since then, with many turning to auction sites like eBay and StockX in hope of securing a console.

Microsoft's new consoles fared well in our reviews – both the Xbox Series X and Series S scored a very respectable four stars. We'll bring you our review of the PS5 and its disc-less sibling as soon as we've had a chance to thoroughly evaluate the new machines.

All four consoles are much more than just gaming machines. They're multimedia behemoths – the PS5 and Xbox Series X have 4K Blu-ray drives, while all four consoles boast a full suite of streaming apps at launch, including Apple TV, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more.

