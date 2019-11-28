Walmart Black Friday: 65-inch Philips 4K TV for just $279

If you're looking for a deal on a big-screen TV this Black Friday, look no further. Walmart has slashed the price of this 65-inch Philips set by a massive 44%, bringing it down from $499 to just $278.

That's a saving of about $220!

Philips 65PFL5504 4K HDR10 TV $499 $278

This 65-inch set boasts 4K, HDR and BrightPro tech to adjust the brightness to the optimum level. Android TV puts all the best-known apps at your fingertips, while Google Assistant lets you control the TV - as well as your other smart home devices - just by speaking.View Deal

It looks like a great TV, too. While we haven't reviewed it, so can't vouch for its quality, Philips is known for making very good TVs. The Philips 65PFL5504 stands 65 inches big, and boasts 4K and HDR10, so you can enjoy more lifelike images from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others that support these technologies.

It runs Android TV, which is one of the better TV operating systems around, and gives you easy access to all the big-name apps, as well as voice control using Google Assistant.

Under $300 is a great price for a 4K TV of this size, so don't expect stock to hang around long.