Vote for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 Readers' Award!

By

It's time to have your say on this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards and vote for your winner of the 2021 Readers' Award

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 logo
(Image credit: Future)

Here's your chance to play a part in choosing one of this year's winners for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021, in association with Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

You can vote for your favourite product of the year based on our shortlist below, which comprises ten of the most popular reviews of the year on What Hi-Fi?, to help crown the 2021 Readers' Award winner.

The first What Hi-Fi? Awards winners will be announced online on Monday 4th October, when our dedicated What Hi-Fi? Awards website will go live with the 2021 Best Buy winners.

Following the release of these winners, we will then reveal the Product of the Year for each category on Wednesday 3rd November – alongside a selection of special awards, including the winner of this year's Readers' Award. 

So, read on for our selections and then click below to vote. You can also head to the reviews below to read more on each product. Voting closes at 5pm BST Friday 8th October.

Don't forget, the What Hi-Fi? Awards will be announced online on Monday 4th October, and our dedicated What Hi-Fi? Awards website will go live with the 2021 Best Buy winners.

Following the release of the winners across all our categories, we will then reveal the Product of the Year winners on Wednesday 3rd November

Until then, get voting! 

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test