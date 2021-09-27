Vote for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 Readers' Award!

Here's your chance to play a part in choosing one of this year's winners for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021, in association with Sevenoaks Sound and Vision.

You can vote for your favourite product of the year based on our shortlist below, which comprises ten of the most popular reviews of the year on What Hi-Fi?, to help crown the 2021 Readers' Award winner.

The first What Hi-Fi? Awards winners will be announced online on Monday 4th October, when our dedicated What Hi-Fi? Awards website will go live with the 2021 Best Buy winners.

Following the release of these winners, we will then reveal the Product of the Year for each category on Wednesday 3rd November – alongside a selection of special awards, including the winner of this year's Readers' Award.

So, read on for our selections and then click below to vote. You can also head to the reviews below to read more on each product. Voting closes at 5pm BST Friday 8th October.

Until then, get voting!