Shenzhen-based company VKWorld is set to launch a smartphone with a glasses-free 3D display.

While we’ve seen those before, the VKWorld Discovery S1 is the first one to come with a high definition screen.

The Discovery S1 will have a 5.5in screen with a 1280x720 resolution, making for a pixel density of 267ppi. The screen comes with Gorilla Glass 3 and, VKWorld claims, the Discovery S1 is the first smartphone of its size that can stand vertically.

The last 3D smartphone we reviewed was the LG Optimus 3D, whose 3D playback and capture skills impressed us. Even if the rest of the phone was a little more so-so.

There's no price or release date as yet, and we’ll need to see a full list of specifications to see if it has what it takes to be on your smartphone shortlist.

Source: Phonearena