Just as we predicted, Virgin has announced an update to its existing TiVo cable TV box, which will take place over the next few weeks, and introduces new features to the product.

The update includes Series Link+, which enables users to record both an entire series of a specific television show and also related episodes from on-demand and streaming services such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer. All episodes will then be put into the 'My Shows' folder for viewing later.

Virgin has also simplified its EPG (electronic programme guide): on-demand programmes will now appear as image-based tiles, and the search functionality now only requires the first letter of the programme title to be selected before titles are suggested.

If you pause a programme, the TiVo box will continue playing from the point where you left off - even with on-demand services. There's also a new bookmark function, which will move selected programmes into the My Shows folder for easier access.

These updates follow the announcement that Virgin will be releasing a new 4K set-top box later this year, to compete with Sky Q and BT Vision's Ultra HD YouView.

