Virgin Media has announced its December highlights for on demand content, including TV, movies, 3D and HD content, and the launch of its 'US Box Sets'.

TV Choice on Demand will feature complete seasons of US shows such as the first seasons of 30 Rock, Heroes, House, The Office US and Lipstick Jungle.

Movies on Demand will see films in HD, including Inception, The A-Team and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

There's also 3D content to enjoy when you want, including Step Up 3D and Disney's A Christmas Carol 3D.

Virgin is also keen to remind us that it's the only TV provider to offer catch-up TV services from all four terrestrial broadcasters, so BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD and Demand Five.

This month's highlights on Virgin Media On Demand include:

Movies on Demand from FilmFlex:

Inception HD

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse HD

The A-Team HD – from the 27th December

Step Up 3D – from the 12th December

Knight and Day – from the 20th December

Disney's A Christmas Carol 3D

Best of TV Choice:

The Inbetweeners – seasons 1 – 3 from 4oD throughout December

Heroes – season 1 throughout December

House – season 1 throughout December

30 Rock – season 1 throughout December

Catherine Tate: Christmas Special – available throughout December

The Big Bang Theory - seasons 1 – 3 from WarnerTV throughout December

Kids TV Choice:

Tom and Jerry: Christmas Special – from 18th December

Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas – from 18th December

Hannah Montana Forever – season 4 from Disney throughout December

Published 11/11/10:

Virgin Media has today announced a deal with Channel 5 to bring the Demand Five catch-up TV service to Virgin TV, including some HD content.

Demand Five will be available for free to Virgin TV subscribers, with certain shows to come to mobile platforms in due course.

Virgin's TV On Demand profile will now include Five shows such as The Gadget Show, Fifth Gear and Grey's Anatomy.

The apparently 'ever-popular' Home and Away and Neighbours will also both be available in HD on Virgin's catch-up service.

Virgin Media's TV On Demand library contains over 4,600 hours of TV, film and music, including 'hundreds of hours in HD'.

