OK, we admit this story is a bit of a tease, but given the speculation on the web Virgin Media has released this image of its forthcoming iPad app for the cable TV firm's TiVo service.

The company won't confirm when the app will be available or what it will include, but the fact that it's released the picture above is a sure sign that the app is in development.

From what's on the screen, it appears subscribers will be able to use an iPad to browse the EPG (electronic programme guide), set and view recordings, share info on social networks and watch live TV.

Naturally, we'll bring you more info as soon as we get it.

