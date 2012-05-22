Video added 22.05.12
Published 02.05.12
Spotify has finally released its long-awaited bespoke iPad app.
Until now, iPad owners have had to make do with the Spotify app designed for the iPhone's smaller screen.
But now there's a full-size version available. Key features include:
• Retina graphics for compatibility with the new iPad's screen
• Easier browsing of Spotify's 18 million song catalogue
• New 'now playing' full-screen view with high-definition cover artwork
• Search for playlists, music and users, all from the same view
• Trending playlists and songs among your friends
• Gapless playback and crossfade
• Inbox grouped by user for easy search
• AirPlay integration
Spotify for iPad is available in the Apple App Store now.
There's also an updated version for iPhone users, which brings gapless playback, crossfade and hi-res album artwork to Spotify on the iPhone.
The update also promises to sort out syncing issues with offline playlists, which has been a reported issue for some users.
The iOS update across all devices is also available now in the Apple App Store.
