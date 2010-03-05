Humax joins the likes of Channel 4, ITV and BT in support of the web video-on-demand project.

The service, due to launch later this year, came under fire earlier this year from the Digital TV Group, which represents more than 100 retailers and manufacturers, for not involving major industry players.

Graham North, commercial director at Humax, said: "Humax is very supportive of Project Canvas, as we believe that this service will enable further growth in the digital TV market.

This will give the UK population a greater range of content, more choice over how they watch it and ultimately more control over their viewing.

The hardware used to deliver the content is an important component and must live up to consumer expectations.

Our [Humax's] understanding of the UK TV market, technical expertise and proven ability to deliver products that meet consumer requirements will ensure Canvas is supported by the very best technology.”

Posted 17.12.2009:

Two more companies have signed-up to Project Canvas. Channel 4 and TalkTalk join the BBC, BT, Channel 5 and ITV as part of the web video-on-demand project.

The aim of the group is to bring catch-up TV services such as BBC's iPlayer to people's TV sets via dedicated set-top boxes.

Despite protests from BSkyB, below, and the BBC Trust's sluggishness to approve the project, the group still plans to release set-top boxes in the new year.

The STBs are expected to cost between £100 and £200 and will be hi-def, PVR-equipped versions of web players like iPlayer, ITV Player, Demand 5 and, now, 4oD.

Posted 17.08.09:

Satellite broadcaster BSkyB is challenging the consultation process adopted by the BBC Trust for the Canvas TV web video-on-demand project.

BSkyB has expressed concerns about the time frame of the consultation period and the lack of an independent market assessment.

"We've written to the BBC Trust to express our continuing serious concerns about the process it has adopted in relation to the assessment of Project Canvas," says Graham McWilliam, Sky's group director of corporate affairs.

"The combination of a wholly unrealistic time frame for responses, along with a failure to seek an independent and comprehensive market impact from Ofcom [the industry regulator], demonstrates disregard for the principles of good regulation," he adds.

Project Canvas is a joint venture between the BBC, ITV, BT and Channel Five to allow more people to watch web catch-up TV services like the BBC iPlayer on their TV sets.

The BBC Trust has defended the assessment as "a rigorous process which gives ample opportunity for comment and expression of views".

