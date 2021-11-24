Up to 20% off Monitor Audio Bronze speakers at Crutchfield for Black Friday

In hi-fi circles (and naturally, at this very publication), Monitor Audio has long been a name to be reckoned with. And today, that highly respected name has just arrived at the Black Friday shindig in a big way, thanks to Crutchfield.

Right now, Crutchfield is offering amazing deals on Monitor Audio's entry-level Bronze lineup, including a massive $111 off the Bronze 50 standmount speakers, an incredible 20%-off deal that sees their price drop to just $439 from $550!

Monitor Audio Bronze 50 $439 at crutchfield (save $111)

These are the smaller of two bookshelf speaker options in Monitor Audio's Bronze range, but they still offer two sets of gold-plated speaker terminals for bi-amping (see image) and they actually represent the joint-biggest saving in terms of percentage discount, at a huge 20% off. Small speakers, big saving!



Monitor Audio Bronze 100 $539 at Crutchfield (save $136)

Another 20% deal! These larger bookshelf speakers boast a 20cm mid/bass driver, up from the 16.5cm unit in the older Bronze 2s. Under review, we praised their loudness, depth, and solid build – and this discount makes them even more tempting.

Monitor Audio Bronze 200 $459 at Crutchfield (save $116)

These are the smaller of two standmounters in the latest Bronze range (although, if you prefer, the larger 500s are also reduced by $148.50) boasting two 5-1/2" midbass drivers and a 1" gold dome C-CAM tweeter with uniform dispersion (UD) waveguide. Oh, and now, a 20% discount!

Monitor Audio Bronze C150 $299 at Crutchfield (save $76)

All colorways (black, white, urban gray and walnut) are discounted on this Bronze series center channel, and if you're looking to create a 5.1 surround-sound system, it's a top 20% saving on a key speaker in the setup.

The company's most affordable Bronze series, on offer here, is not to be confused with the Award-winning Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 5.1 package, or the Silver 200 floorstanders.

Nor is it to be confused with the Bronze 2 – the 2 is an older standmount proposition (albeit an Award-winner) and not part of the deal.

Most of the discounted speakers in Crutchfield's Black Friday specials hail from Monitor Audio's Bronze 6G lineup (so named because it is now into its sixth generation) and the only model we've officially been 12 rounds with is the Bronze 100 larger bookshelf speakers. These are the official successors to the Bronze 2s and gained a respectable, if not exemplary, three stars.

That said, look at these discounts! The Bronze FX surround-speaker pair, Bronze W10 subwoofer and Bronze AMS Dolby Atmos-enabled add-ons are also included in the sale, so if you're looking to set up an entire home theater surround-system ahead of the holiday season, you can make one comprised solely of discounted Monitor Audio products here – and that's well worth another look...

