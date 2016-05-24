Along with UE’s Boom, Boom 2 and Megaboom Bluetooth speakers, the Roll is a firm favourite of ours - if you're looking for a portable wireless speaker for less than £100, it should be near the top of your audition list.

But there's now a new Roll ready to, ahem, roll out. Ultimate Ears claims the Roll 2 can go 15 per cent louder than the current model and also boasts a wider wireless range (up to 100ft from 65ft).

A new Block Party feature allows up to three users to pair to any one speaker and play songs separately through UE’s accompanying app. At £79, the Roll 2 is cheaper than the original, too.

It looks virtually identical to the original and still includes a bungee-cord loop for hooking it up to something (or someone) and a number of colourful finishes to choose from.

It's still waterproof (IPX7 certified), which should mean it can survive a 30-minute dunk in one metre of water.

The Roll 2 now comes with a Floatie inflatable float as standard (it was an optional extra for the old model) so you can take it into the pool with you.

The UE Roll 2 launches in the U.S and select European countries this month and comes in five different colours: Habanero, Tropical Anime, Volcano, Atmosphere and Sugarplum.