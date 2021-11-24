The best Black Friday gaming TV deal is this ultimate LG OLED

Black Friday is well and truly upon us so that means deals, deals, deals. LG OLED TVs have become some of the most sought after products during this shopping season and 2021 looks set to be no different.

Amazon is offering big savings across the complete LG C1 range, including the popular 55 inch and 65 inch screen sizes, and for now they're still in stock and ready to ship to you in time for your next movie night.

LG’s C-series model has been the go-to pick of its OLED range for several years and thanks to a thorough set of specifications it's also probably the best gaming TV on the market right now. And with these discounts, it's a no-brainer.

LG OLED55C1 $1499 LG OLED55C1 $1499 $1296 at Amazon (save $203)

This 55-inch TV is probably the best size for most people – not too big, not too small. It packs some of LG's finest picture smarts into a package that's discounted by $203.

LG OLED65C1 $2499 LG OLED65C1 $2499 $1796 at Amazon (save $703)

This 65-inch OLED is the one that's flying off the shelves this Black Friday week and you can see why with this healthy $700 discount.

You can of course expect a full suite of streaming features, built on LG's webOS 6.0 platform. There's an ethernet port, optical and headphone outputs, three USBs and four HDMIs. All four of those HDMIs are 2.1-spec, rated to 40gbps. One of these supports eARC, and all four support 4K@120Hz, VRR (in all current formats) and ALLM. Add a low input lag of under 13ms and there’s no better-specified TV for gaming right now.

As for the performance? Our C1 review made clear how much we like this TV. It’s a beautifully vibrant and solid image with lots of detail and excellent contrast. There are perfect, pure black levels combining with bright whites to dazzling effect. Motion processing has improved here too compared to the previous generation model, as has the TV's sound system.

