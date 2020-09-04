These new Sony noise-cancelling headphones are less than half price

Noise-cancelling headphones don't have to cost the earth. Take this fantastic deal on the 2020-released Sony WH-CH710Ns, for example – they're now just $98 at several retailers, down from their typical $200 RRP. That's a saving of $102.

Sony WH-CH710N $199.99 $98 at Amazon, Best Buy and Crutchfield

A saving of over half price is a crazy good deal for a pair of Sony's over-ear noise-cancellers. Even better, the discount applies to the blue model as well as the black, so you have a choice of colours when making your purchase.View Deal

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we have reviewed their predecessors, the very similar Sony WH-CH700Ns And we liked them very much, awarding them four out of five stars.

They are lower-end than Sony's top-of-the-range WH-1000XM4s, but they still put in a detailed, musical performance. And the 710Ns promise to be an upgrade on the 700Ns.

They boast Sony's new noise-cancelling technology that automatically adjusts itself based on how noisy your surroundings are. There's also a new Ambient Sound pass-through mode that lets in the noise of your surroundings in so you can handily hear, say, traffic noise or train announcements.

Battery life is a very impressive 35 hours, an hour of which can be replenished with a 10-minute charge. There's also NFC for at-a-tap wireless pairing with a device, and the familiar button for launching your phone's voice assistant.

Sony seems to have largely stuck with a winning formula here, so we'd put our trust in these WH-CH710Ns to satisfy our musical needs – especially at this price.

