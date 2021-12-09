The Future Tech Awards return for 2022

Next month, Future will announce the winners of the Future Tech Awards. This is a collaboration across tech sites published by Future Publishing including What Hi-Fi?, T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, iMore and Android Central. The winners will be announced during CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Future Tech Awards, now in their third year, celebrate the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. Combining expert opinion from a committee made up of Future technology editors, the Future Tech Awards ensure a wide range of expert opinion is factored into final rankings.

This year, the Future Tech Awards includes two award tracks:

The Future 50: these awards recognise 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today, selected by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The shortlist is drawn from people including CEOs and executive leadership, product managers, designers and engineers, content creators, PR, communications, marketing and advertising.

Future Choice: the best products, as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The winning products score highly in reviews and buying guides on Future Publishing sites including What Hi-Fi?, T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Digital Camera World, Tom’s Hardware, Laptop Mag and others.