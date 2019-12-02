The best Cyber Monday US deals 2019

Cyber Monday is the world's biggest shopping event – especially in the US, where it has overtaken Black Friday in terms of popularity for both retailers and consumers. So it's not surprising that we're seeing some of the best tech deals of the year, including AirPods deals, TV deals, headphones deals and Apple deals.

On this page we're turning our full attention to picking out the very best Cyber Monday deals on the internet...

Amazon announced some of its Cyber Monday deals in advance, including the Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $22; $50 off the new Echo Show 8; the Echo for $60; and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25. Also, 30 per cent discounts on Sony and Bose headphones, Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs deals, and up to 25 per cent off home theater projectors – details and prices will be confirmed shortly.

Retailers far and wide, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Crutchfield are getting in on the action – and their best deals are all on this page. When a great Cyber Monday deal goes live, we'll tell you about it. Just keep an eye on this page and we'll do the rest.

The very best Cyber Monday deals

Spectre 50" Class 4K LED TV $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4k video, too. There's that big, 4K screen, and just look at that discount.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $79

This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

Sonos Playbar soundbar $699 $529 at Amazon

Want a bigger, more room-filling sound? Save on the original Sonos soundbar in the Black Friday sales, it's now down to just $529, a huge saving and the cheapest price we've seen.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker $299.99 $199.99 Best Buy

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this $50 saving on the HomePod (in white or black) is a real bargain. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case $199 $154 Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 offer a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. The wireless charging case offers the most convenient way to top up that battery life, too.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2in $329 $229 at Target

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Target. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB) but it's still a ridonculous deal on a brand new Apple tablet. We'd hurry if we were you... View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Get up to $400 off iPhone 11 with trade-in and Unlimited plan + $400 Mastercard

Buy an iPhone 11 on a new Verizon Unlimited plan and you can get up to $400 off with a select phone trade-in, as well as a $400 Prepaid Mastercard. A $800 saving is just a few clicks away.View Deal

Samsung UN43NU6900 43in 4K TV $500 $227 at Walmart

An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. For under $250, this sounds like a steal.View Deal

Hisense 60in 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV $500 $360

A 60 inch 4K UHD from Hisense with Roku smarts built-in. There's also Motion Rate processing technology, which should avoid gaming lag or shaking during fast action scenes, plus three-month access to CBS All Access for free (worth $25).View Deal

TV deals

Samsung 43" 4K UHD TV UN43NU6900 $500 $228

As screen sizes inch ever bigger, 43-inch displays are becoming something of a rarity, but this Samsung TV boasts 4K UHD resolution and over 54% off. You get two HDMI connections and Samsung's SmartThings platform, too. Little money for a 4K bearing the trusted Samsung name. View Deal

Hisense 58in 4K UHD Smart TV (58H6550E) $428 $329

4K resolution, Dolby Vision, the gamut of apps in the popular Android operating system and Google Assistant baked in for easy voice control. While we haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular model, it's a serious saving on a 4K smart TV bearing the trusted Hisense name. View Deal

Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot (3rd gen) $500 $300

This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal

Headphone deals

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds $159 $139.99

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can save $20 - which is about as good as it gets.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds $170 $100 at Walmart

They're comfortable and well built, and will offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. There's no noise-canceling and they're available in Gold of Black at this price.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $300 $129

Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.

Bose Soundsport Free $200 $170 at Crutchfield

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

Sony WH-CH500B $200 $40 at Walmart

These Sonys are at the budget end of the wireless headphone market, but they're still a steal. NFC means one-touch pairing for easy wireless playback, and the built-in mic lets you control them just by speaking. Impressive, especially for $40.View Deal

Hi-fi and home theater deals

Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker $199 $149

Save $50 on the original little Sonos speaker. The Play:1 offers great sound, all the multi-room skills, and the ability to pair two speakers together. There's no voice assistant here, but that might be a good thing for some people...View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player $250 $150

"The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal

Denon AVRX2500H AV receiver $799 $399

If you fancy a home theater receiver at the more affordable end of the price spectrum. A 7.2-channel receiver that supports HEOS wireless multi-room functionality and delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X multi-dimensional sound.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $199

This diminutive Bose home speaker promises 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. You'll get AirPlay 2 support alongside Bluetooth and wifi, meaning if it's on your phone, you can play it on your speaker, too.

Onkyo TX-RZ630 AV receiver $899 $499

Another big AV receiver saving and this time on a 9.2-channel, networked device. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback, and allows streaming over AirPlay, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. There's also internet radio thrown in along with FlareConnect wireless multiroom plus Google Assistant voice control. View Deal

Rega Planar 1 Plus turntable $595 $475

The perfect marriage of convenience and sound quality. The Planar 1 Plus is essentially the Rega Planar 1 turntable with the Rega Fono Mini A2D built in. Both are Award-winning products, so this deck's success comes as no surprise.View Deal

Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver $350 $250

A budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Echo (3rd gen) bundle $90 $42

A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, the Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. Pair it with the Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.View Deal

Sonos deals

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase $699 $559 at Amazon

The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup. And now you can save 20%. View Deal

Sonos Sub subwoofer $699 $599 at Amazon

The wireless Sonos sub delivers deep bass to enhance any Sonos cinema system built around a Playbar, Playbase or Beam.

Apple deals

Free Apple gift card of up to $200 when buying with Apple

Buy direct from Apple until 2/12 and you'll get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 on select products. The size of the gift card depends on the device. Generally speaking, the bigger the device, the bigger the card.View Deal

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Black Friday's partner in crime, Cyber Monday will fall on Monday 2nd December this year – good news for those who don't believe in buying Christmas presents until December!

Cyber Monday doesn't just see the continuation of Black Friday deals (although naturally there is a lot of that). We can expect new deals to go live at midnight and run until the end of the day.

What is Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday' was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Consumer electronics is unsurprisingly one of the most popular product categories, alongside groceries and clothing. Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot, Bose noise-cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling tech products in the US.

The Cyber Monday shopping event shows no sign of slowing down either, with online and high-street retailers promising another year of big discounts on a wide range of products.

How long will Cyber Monday last?

Well, Black Friday is of course strictly 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

The Cyber Monday deals inevitably stretch out into the rest of the week ('Tech Tuesday', anyone?). We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals each for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

What Cyber Monday deals can you expect?

With Prime Day (and actually Black Friday 2018) still fresh in our minds, we can of course imagine the deals that will run across the weekend, not to mention the early Cyber Monday deals that begin in the days (weeks, even) building up to the actual date. And if previous years are anything to go by we can expect quality as well as quantity!

Last year we saw half-price Sony, Beats and AKG headphones, big savings on an Award-winning Denon amp, big TV discounts and 30% off Amazon Echo and Fire devices. Similar deals appeared during this year's Amazon Prime Day too, so it's likely we'll see more of the same hefty discounts on similar popular products.

The Sonos One will be two years old come Cyber Monday, so could we finally see it slip under its best-ever price? We'd eat an HDMI cable if Apple's AirPods weren't reduced, and OLED TV deals are bound to be plentiful.

Games consoles are always a big draw, too, and with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett around the corner, expect to see plenty of Cyber Monday PS4 and Xbox deals.

As for the retailers, expect big deals from the US shopping giants such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart, with specialists such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo delivering audio and home theater products.

Cyber Monday TV deals

(Image credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

A handful of Philips 4K LCD and OLED TVs – both big and small – have featured in the last few online shopping events, so we'd safely bet they will pop up for Black Friday 2019.

LG OLEDs are also regularly in the spotlight – we could see lowest-ever prices on the last of 2018 OLED stock, and the 2019 models will have been around long enough to be subject to some serious discounts too.

Budget brands such as TCL, Vizio, Hisense and Roku are sure to feature in the Cyber Monday sales, too.

Cyber Monday headphone deals

(Image credit: Sony)

Perhaps the most prolific tech category in Cyber Monday deals, headphones will feature in their thousands.

There'll be everything from budget in-ears and on-ears to premium noise-cancellers and wireless buds, and we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for top models such as the Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the true wireless Sony WF-1000XM3. If the stars align we could see the lowest price yet on Apple AirPods.

Cyber Monday hi-fi and home theater deals

(Image credit: B&W)

You'll see the odd great hi-fi deal on the likes of Amazon, but specialist retailers such as Crutchfield, Magnolia at Best Buy, and World Wide Stereo, are a better bet over Cyber Monday.

Many recognisable brands will no doubt feature, and expect to see What Hi-Fi? Award winners and five-star products, from speakers to streamers.

And what about home cinema? With soundbars and soundbases hitting saturation point, we're sure to see plenty of tempting discounts. And for those of us still wanting the ultimate audio and video performance, we will be on the hunt for savings on speaker systems, projectors and Blu-ray players. Read on for the best AV deals around right now.

Cyber Monday Sonos deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

Black Friday is not only a great time of the year to find a Sonos deal but one of the only times! The multi-room mogul has a bigger catalogue of speakers, soundbars and other audio products than ever, and we can predict deals across individual and bundle products. They'll likely be small savings – 10 per cent off here, 20 per cent off there – but any discount on Sonos kit is welcome.

Cyber Monday Apple deals

Almost as rare as Sonos deals: Apple deals. For Black Friday 2018 we had discounted iPhones, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks Apple Watch, and the HomePod, as well as free gift cards with some purchases. Naturally we're expecting more of that this year.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

In the US, Cyber Monday is now more popular than Black Friday. For that reason, the Cyber Monday deals tend to be stronger.

There are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers. Luckily that's where our service will come in; we're handpicking the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash. If you don't see it on this page, chances are it's not worth your time.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be a premium pair of wireless headphones, a discounted OLED TV or a great pair of stereo speakers. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and where has the best Cyber Monday price.