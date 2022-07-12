The 7 best Prime Day headphones deals – Sony, Bose and Beats from $58

Amazon Prime Day sure is living up to its promise of excellent headphones deals. Arguably, headphones is the tech category that has seen the most (and best) discounts in the Prime Day 2022 sales so far.

Not only do we have quality but also quantity too – and this is where a problem can arise. With so many headphones on offer, which pair (or pairs) do you possibly pick? That's where we come in; we've trawled through our long list of Prime Day headphones deals to select the very best.

There's something for everyone here – true wireless earbuds, wireless and noise-cancelling over-ears, and cheap in-ears, from $58 to $229. And yes, the AirPods are in there because Prime Day has thrown up a killer AirPods deal (opens in new tab) (we knew it would).

So, without further ado, these are the 7 best Prime Day headphones deals out there...

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: $98 $58 (save $40) (opens in new tab)

In the WF-C500, Sony has managed to bring a lot of what makes its expensive true wireless in-ears such a success without cutting too many corners too obviously – and in the process, it has made your job of choosing a great budget pair that little bit easier.

(opens in new tab) Bose QC45 headphones $329 $229 (save $100) (opens in new tab)

With hard-to-beat effective noise cancellation, a 24-hour battery life and a truly comfortable build, if you're looking for a deal on your next long-haul flight companion, you may have just found it.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N headphones: $148 $68 (save $80) (opens in new tab)

We haven't reviewed these headphones just yet, but Sony's positioning them as a cheaper alternative to the excellent WF-1000XM4. These aim to bring a balanced yet punchy sound with active noise-cancellation and 35 hours of battery life without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2 (2019) $159 $90 at Amazon (save $70)

(opens in new tab)The second-gen AirPods get a price cut ahead of the AirPods 3's arrival. If you arent bothered about spatial audio and those slightly longer stems, these veterans still offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3 Wireless $200 $115 (save $85) (opens in new tab)

These ever-popular Beats wireless on-ears are $80 off at Amazon. They aren't the best-sounding headphones out there, but they sound likeably clear and bold and have excellent features. Good value at this knockdown price.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds: $129 $99 (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Comfortable, easy to use and with a great sound, these are excellent wireless earbuds for active types – some of the best running earbuds on the market, in fact. So this rare 50 per cent discount is most welcome.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 (save $50) (opens in new tab)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". So, what are you waiting for?

