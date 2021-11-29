The 10 very best Cyber Monday big screen TV deals, US super-size Super Bowl specials

Cyber Monday is a very good time to pick up a big screen TV deal for the Super Bowl and beyond. It's the sharp end of the holiday sales weekend and TV prices get as low as low can be ahead of Christmas and January. While we've pointed you towards the very best Cyber Monday TV deals around we wanted to focus for a moment on super-screens because when it comes to TVs, bigger is so often better.

These big screen TV deals are for anything from 75 inches and beyond. Whether it's a bargain basement big screen banger you're after or a super-sized OLED TV, we've chosen what we think are the best Cyber Monday TV specials available to buy right now. Feast your eyes on these!

Cyber Monday big screen TV deals

Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV just $398 at Walmart Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV just $398 at Walmart

Stream all your favourite smart services, and enjoy movie night and the game on a massive 70-inch HDR LED screen.

Philips 75-inch 75PFL5604 Android TV $798 at Walmart Philips 75-inch 75PFL5604 Android TV $798 at Walmart

Not a big name in the States but Philips TVs are well respected in Europe. It's not one we've tested but this 75in big boy is LED-backed and stuffed with all the apps and features thanks to its Android TV OS.

TU6985 UHD smart TV $750 Samsung 70-inch TU6985 UHD smart TV $750 $600 at Best Buy (save $150)

Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform offers all the apps under the sun and is super-easy to use. It's just one of the reasons we'd strongly consider this bargain 70-inch TV from Samsung. A seriously cheap way to go big on Black Friday.

Samsung 82-inch UN82TU7000 4K HDR TV $1400 Samsung 82-inch UN82TU7000 4K HDR TV $1400 $1100 at Best Buy (save $300)

The biggest TV on this super-screen list is a long way from the most expensive. This monster is a 2020 Samsung LCD model. Not one we've tested but guaranteed to come with all the apps and connections you could need.

Samsung 75-inch QN75QN84A QLED TV $2800 Samsung 75-inch QN75QN84A QLED TV $2800 $1900 at Best Buy (save $900)

There's big and then there's high quality and we suspect that this 2021 Samsung TV has both. Not one we've tested but Samsung's Mini LED-backed TVs have impressed this year. To bag a huge one like this for under $2000 looks like a bargain.

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV $2200 Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV $2200 $1900 at Best Buy (save $300)

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a a steal. You can save $301 right now.

Sony XBR-75X950H 75-inch 4K smart TV $3500 Sony XBR-75X950H 75-inch 4K smart TV $3500 $2340 at Amazon (save $1160)

This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven thanks to a huge discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV.

LG 77-inch OLED77A1 4K OLED TV $3000 LG 77-inch OLED77A1 4K OLED TV $3000 $2697 at Crutchfield (save $303)

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. This deal includes 6 months free access to HBO Max.

Sony 77-inch XR-77A80J 4K OLED TV $3498 Sony 77-inch XR-77A80J 4K OLED TV $3498 $2998 at Crutchfield (save $500)

This excellent OLED TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. There are bigger discounts out there but not many better TVs.

Samsung 75-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV $13,000 Samsung 75-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV $13,000 $10,000 at Samsung (save $3000)

The Terrace is the first TV verified for 'Outdoor Visibility', which means this 'Full Sun' model is watchable even in direct sunlight. If you want to give your garden a state-of-the-art twist, look no further.

