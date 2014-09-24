If you're looking for a brand new budget tablet for Christmas, the Hudl 2 may well be a decent bet. Tesco today (as good as) confirmed the existence of a second-gen Hudl, sending out press invites to a launch event using the hashtag #LetsHudl.

Tesco's dedicated Hudl page also makes reference to the upcoming tablet, inviting customers to sign-up to receive updates.

So far predicted specs are pretty thin on the ground, however Tesco has been predictably bullish about the Hudl 2, saying it will improve "on just about every area of its predecessor, from screen size to speed, design and accessories".

The original Hudl was more than able to hold its own in a tablet market dominated by the established tech brands, receiving a solid four-star What Hi-Fi? review. Launched at £120, the price has since been reduced to just £99.

If Tesco is able to upgrade the specs of the Hudl 2, while keeping the cost low, it could well be one for your tablet shortlist...

