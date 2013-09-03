We're expecting to see a LOT of wireless AirPlay/Bluetooth speakers at IFA 2013 later this week, but this particular one – called the Tangent Classic – has already caught our eye.

It's from Danish company Tangent and houses a bass reflex stereo speaker within a stylish, oval-shaped cabinet with a striking walnut finish. Streaming is taken care of by aptX Bluetooth, and there's a USB port for charging your iPhone or iPad.

Tangent says the Classic been designed to deliver "a balanced, generous, powerful sound".

Inside the cabinet are a pair of 1in tweeters and two 5in woofers, driven by a 2 x 50W (RMS) amplifier.

For those who want a wired connection to the unit, there's a 3.5mm aux input as well. No details on UK pricing yet, but we'll update this story as soon as we know.

By Andy Clough

Join us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Find us on Google+