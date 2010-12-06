Even if the products are already being discounted, you can qualify for an additonal 5% reduction by entering the coupon code "WhatHiFi" at the checkout. The offer applies to everything on Custom Cables' online store and runs until December 31st 2010.

Custom Cable has has been around since 1985 and is now back online after being absent from the web for a few years.

It's an official Sennheiser Approved spares supplier, and offers an extensive range of cables from the likes of AudioQuest, Nordost, QED and Van den Hul. They can be terminated to the customer's needs.

Full details of the range available, deals and prices on the Custom Cable website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook