SoundScience QSB speakers go on sale

By News 

Innovative USB-powered speakers using NXT amp and driver module now available in the UK

SoundScience QSB speakers

Clever power rail switching meaning it can work on low voltage most of the time, and then boost power when the music requires.

The QSB speakers, which come complete with all cables and a travelling case, will be on sale online initially via Dixons and Pixmania, with other retailers, both online and 'bricks and mortar', to come soon.

And the company is promising some exciting new developments at CES in January – watch this space.

