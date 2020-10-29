Sony WH-1000XM4 gets unprecedented 20% discount ahead of Black Friday

The Sony WH-1000XM4 – not only the firm's latest premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones but our absolutes favourites at their price – are on the end of a decent discount for the first time since they launched in August.

In what has to be the best early Black Friday deal we've seen so far, Best Buy has dropped the $350 headphones down to just $278, offering those in the market for a headphones upgrade a 20 per cent discount that could be hard to resist. Thank you, Best Buy. Thank you, Black Friday.

They may still be at the pricier end of the premium market with their discount, but if you have the cash to splash you certainly won't be sorry you splashed it here.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones $350 $278 at Best Buy

Sony’s premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass: they're richly detailed, enjoyably dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down either – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all more than satisfactory.View Deal

While we can't rule out that the WH-1000XM4 won't be more heavily reduced during Black Friday 2020, we wouldn't hold our breaths that they'll be discounted by more than the 20 per cent being offered now. It's much more likely that we'll see more serious savings on their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3.

To quote our review, "we weren’t sure if Sony could improve on the XM3s, but somehow the WH-1000XM4s have managed it: they’re as comfortable as ever; they introduce useful features that elevate the user experience; and, more importantly, you’re getting a serious hike in sound quality for the money."

The WH-1000XM4 will certainly be tough to beat due to their winning combination of musical and enthusiastic sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and comfortable design – especially if they regularly find themselves at a discounted price like they are now.

