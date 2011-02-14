The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, to give the device its full name, runs on the Android 2.3 Gingerbread platform and there'll be 50 PSP games available at launch via Android Marketplace. Built-in wi-fi enables multiplayer gaming.

Other goodies include a 5MP camera, 4in multi-touch screen, A2DP Bluetooth, plus slide-out gaming controller with a digital D pad, two analogue touch pads, two shoulder buttons and the four PlayStation icons.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 1GHz processor delivers "silky smooth" 60fps playback of 3D games, claims Sony, and low power consumption delivers longer battery life whether gaming or surfing the web.

Also unveiled at MWC are the Sony Xperia Neo and Xperia Pro smartphones. They too run on Android 2.3 Gingerbread and the same Snapdragon processor, the Pro model featuring a slide-out qwerty keyboard and 3.7in screen.

Meanwhile the Neo has a 4in Reality Display screen, Mobile Bravia Engine and can record high-definition video that can be sent to your TV via HDMI.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook