Sony postpones PS5 games reveal to 'allow more important voices to be heard'

Sony has announced the postponement of its eagerly-awaited, hour-long YouTube PS5 games reveal scheduled for this Thursday, touching on Black Lives Matter protests in the US, racial inequality and the recent death of George Floyd.
In a tweet posted on Sony's official Playstation account, Sony stated: "While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to allow more important voices to be heard."
The news comes four hours after a previous tweet issued by PlayStation, which denounced systemic racism and violence against the black community – a tweet which the official Xbox account retweeted with the quote, "We stand together".
The cancellation of the online streamed PlayStation 5 event, billed as an hour-long YouTube reveal of new PS5 games, also comes in the wake of a three-tweet statement issued on Sony's official Twitter account, which reads:
"Being silent about the violence and racism Black people experience is being complicit. We stand in solidarity today and every day with the Black community.
"But actions always speak louder than words. And we’re working hard to make sure we at Sony are doing more than just stating we are allies.
"Right now, we want to use our platform to spread information & support. Please send links, resources, or other helpful information our way, and we'll share them. When we all know more, we can do more."
Sony has not issued a new date for the postponed event.
Excuse me Mr @Squall Leonhart for you to only look at the negative side of all this is appalling. I totally understand that the looting and the attacks of white people is wrong but are you forgetting about the 400 years of slavery that black people had to endure. Some of the protests AROUND THE WORLD not just the US are actually peaceful and are bringing people together and allowing not just black people but every race to be equal and treat each other as equal. Even if only one person is to be touched by these protests and changes their ways and accepts everyone as equals and for who they are then that‘s a success. Again, I totally understand that some have gone too far with the looting and all. However, I think the point of Sony cancelling this even is because it is an important cause that needs to be spoken about and a games console event really has no purpose at the moment.