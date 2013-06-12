Sony has cut the cost of its Music Unlimited digital streaming service ahead of the upcoming release of the PlayStation 4.

Previously UK subscribers would pay just under £120 per annum but now Sony has slashed the price to just £59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

And if you're a Playstation Plus member, you can get even more of a reduction, paying just £41.99 for 12 months (on top of the annual £39.99 for a PlayStation Plus subscription).

The announcement comes shortly after the electronics giant announced the release of the eagerly awaited PS4 at the E3 convention in LA.

Sony will be hoping that the move will encourage new members who sign up to its PlayStation Plus service – a necessity for anyone wanting to play PS4 games online – will also take a look at Music Unlimited.

Sony's Music Unlimited service allows you to stream music from the web, PS3 and Sony smartphones and tablets such as the Xperia Z and Xperia Tablet Z. Sony is after a piece of the action in a streaming space dominated by Spotify and soon to be joined by Apple, in one form or another, with iTunes Radio.

The news comes shortly after Sony announced the PS4 price, which undercut the Xbox One by some £80. Both consoles are expected to be released in time for Christmas.

You can get a free 30-day trial for Sony Music Unlimited right now.

by Christopher Smith

