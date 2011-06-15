Sony has launched an Android app for its Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity service.

The app provides access to the music streaming service which allows you to sync your own music library to the cloud as well as listening to Sony's library of over seven million tracks.

The Qriocity music service is already accessible via internet-enabled Bravia TVs, Blu-ray players, the PlayStation 3 and good ol' computers.

Like Spotify and Napster, you can stream from Sony's library of music or sync and then access your own tunes.

The service scans your music collection and matches your tunes to the ones in its library, meaning you don't have to upload your tracks.

This is similar to the iTunes Match service set to launch in the Autumn as part of Apple's iCloud service.

The app is free to download but you will need a subscription to the service's Basic or Premium service.

Confirmation of which Android devices will support the app has yet to be released.

