Available in 4, 8 and 16 GB capacities, the model looks to be aimed at the younger market, with new 'bright and cool' colours, a sing-a-long Karaoke mode and extra-long battery life.

Yep, it seems you don't just have to listen to this MP3 player, you can also sing along to your favourite tunes thanks to Sony's Lyric Sync and Karaoke Mode.

Not only can you add the relevant lyrics to tracks, this Walkman will even lower the vocals so you really can take centre stage. How popular this will be on the back of the bus is another matter.

The E Series will also sync with iTunes and can be used to access BBC's iPlayer.

Elsewhere you'll find an FM radio, support for MP3, WMA and AAC audio files, plus WMV, AVC and MPEG4 videos, and that 50-hour battery life.

It's all packaged up in to a nano-sized device, complete with 2in QVGA LCD screen.

The NWZ-E453 (4GB), NWZ-E454 (8GB) and NWZ-E455 (16GB) are due out in September, with prices to be confirmed.

