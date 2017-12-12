Black Friday saw several savings on Sonos' Play wireless speakers, plus Playbar and Playbase - and two deals are being extended into the festive season. You can still get £50 off the Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 five-star wireless speakers.

At £150 and £250 respectively, the Play:1 and Play:3 are currently at the lowest prices we've seen them - so what better time to treat your househod to a Sonos-flavoured upgrade?

Already Sonosified? Or have you have your sights on other kit? There are plenty more hi-fi and home cinema Christmas deals here. And if it’s inspiration you’re after, our Christmas Gift Guide 2017 (featuring 168 gift ideas for music, film and vinyl fans) should definitely be one of your next clicks too.

