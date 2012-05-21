Now available in the UK is the sonoro cuboDock, the latest iPod/iPhone speaker system from German company sonoro audio.

As well as being a docking system with remote control, the £199 cuboDock also has Bluetooth connectivity, enabling it to be used with Android devices and computers as well as iOS handhelds.

iPhones and iPods can be docked using the standard 30-pin concoctor located in front of the metal mesh speaker grille, and there's also a 3.5mm stereo analogue input for further connectivity.

The mains-powered unit uses a two-way, four speaker layout, each channel having a fabric-dome tweeter and a bass unit with a neodymium magnet for better low-end precision and power, while digital signal processing adjusts the sound to give consistent tonality whatever the volume level.

The reflex-ported cabinet is handcrafted in wood, with a choice of black or white finishes, or bamboo or walnut real wood veneer, and various grille colours are available.

This gives a choice of seven finishes: white/white, black/black, white/blue, white/pink, white/green, bamboo/white and walnut/black.

sonoro products are distributed in the UK by Computers Unlimited.