Sol Republic launches affordable wireless headphones with 42-hour battery life

If remembering to charge your wireless headphones every other day is one of your life's vexations, you may be interested in Sol Republic's new wireless headphones.

The Sol Republic Soundtracks ($170) promise 42 hours of wireless playback from one charge, which should do most owners for over a week. Thanks to USB-C quick charging technology a 15-minute charge should provide 4.5 hours of listening, too. The Soundtracks are based on their Tracks HD predecessors but bring the design forward with other modern features, including a foldable form and four-button control system with microphone.

Sol Republic says their memory foam earpads provide isolation from the outdoor world, but it's the Soundtrack's siblings that promise greater seclusion thanks to their active noise-cancellation functionality. The Soundtrack Pro ANCs ($200) have a lower battery claim because of that, yet it's still an impressive 32 hours.

A monitor mode feature allows for a quick pause of both music and ANC for convenient conversation without having to remove the headphones, too. Otherwise they're more or less a carbon copy of the Soundtracks, with a foldable design and USB-C quick charge technology.

Both Sol Republic newcomers are available now – about time considering they were first introduced over a year ago at CES 2019. The Soundtracks and Soundtrack Pro ANCs both come in black finishes, while the latter is also offered in a champagne/grey finish.

MORE:

Best wireless headphones 2020: the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy

Popular Beats Powerbeats3 now less than half price

Best cheap headphone deals: wireless, noise-cancelling and more