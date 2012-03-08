Sky has expanded its pay-per-view movie offering for customers with Sky Anytime+ . The new Sky Store replaces Sky Box Office and has over 1000 films available to watch on-demand.

SD movies start at just 99p, rising to £3.99 for blockbuster new movies in HD.

Sky also confirmed that Sky Anytime+ will be available to all Sky customers from Easter – a Sky Broadband subscription will no longer be required.

Sky Anytime+ delivers a wide range of on-demand content for free as well as offering pay-per-view films.

Sky is at pains to point out that its pay-per-view movies, via the new Sky Store if you're an Anytime+ customer, are cheaper than iTunes and Lovefilm in many instances.

New releases are £3.49, library movies are £1.99 and special offers are 99p. HD films rather than SD will cost 50p more.

Sky Box Office will continue as the place for non-Sky Anytime+ customers to choose from a more limited range of the latest movies on the live channels from £3.49 per title.

All Sky TV customers meanwhile can rent movies on a pay-per-view basis from the new Sky Store on laptops via the Sky Go application, which already has a Sky Movies application, too.

