Some users have been unable to see the 'King Khan and the Brit Pack' event on their EPG, and have therefore been unable to book the event.

Sky's fix is essentially a reboot of your box, which should then see the event miraculously appear. For the instructions on how to do this, head over to the Sky Help Centre.

Of course if the fight's anything like the recent David Haye vs. Audley Harrison showdown, there may not be a great deal to miss...

