Shure's new Aonic Free wireless earbuds are customisable and sleek

Shure has unveiled its latest true wireless in-ears, the Aonic Free – the company's first not to feature an outer ear hook to anchor the headphones in place. Instead the Aonic Free have a more traditional earbud design that is said will still deliver high-quality audio while also offering users the flexibility to personalise their sound.

The earbuds feature sound isolation technology based on Shure’s professional in-ear stage monitors and sport a foam sleeve and angled design that the company says will comfortably block up to 37dB while providing a distortion-free, secure fit. There's also a customisable Environmental Mode that activates exterior microphones to let in more ambient sound.

Users will also be able to alter volume, playback and call control with a single press on either earbud or in the ShurePlus Play App, available for iOS and Android.

The app also acts as a music player, supporting standard and hi-res music files. It offers recallable multi-band EQ controls and presets as well as settings to change tone and voice prompts for notifications like power on/off, connection confirmation, and low battery.

Battery life with a single charge is seven hours and the pocket-sized carry case holds a further two charges for 21 hours of total playback. A fast-charge feature provides one hour of playback from just 15 minutes in the case.

Shure’s True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones Aonic Free are now available for £179 / $199 (around AU$329). They're come in Graphite Grey and the box includes Comply foam sleeves in S/M/L, a charging case and a USB-C charging cable.

