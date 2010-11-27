Trending

Sevenoaks celebrates re-opening of Tunbridge Wells store with special offers

By News 

Pop down to the newly refurbished Tunbridge Wells branch of Sevenoaks Sound & Vision this weekend and you could bag a bargain

Sevenoaks Tunbridge Wells

To celebrate the occasion, the Tunbridge Wells branch will offer the following exclusive savings while stocks last:

Panasonic TX-P42GT20 3D plasma TV £999: save £500, free five-year warranty, BDT-100 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and 3D film

Samsung UE46C7000 3D TV £1249: save £600, free BD-C5900 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and Shrek 3D Blu-ray collection

Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player £249: under half price

Denon AVR-1911 AV receiver £329: save £120

Leema Stream II CD player £599: less than half price

Cyrus 6XP amplifier £799: save £126

Monitor Audio Bronze BR1 speakers £99: save £80

Denon D-M38DAB micro system (ex speakers) £185: save £44

Pioneer NAS5 iPod dock £179: under half price

These offers are exclusive to the Tunbridge Wells store for this weekend only, on a first come, first served basis.

